Coffee with the Caps, Friday December 8

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all had a pleasant week and that you’re nearing the finish line at work.

The Caps certainly did some work this week, locking up one of the players whose contract was in question: midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who was inked to a two-year contract extension in a key move for Vancouver.

Berhalter went from a useful depth piece in 2022 to a guy who would be a bona fide starter on a lot of MLS teams, filling in largely without issue when Andres Cubas was injured or suspended.

A quick peek at Football Reference shows Berhalter in the 80+ percentile in expected assists, passes and crosses into the penalty area and a host of defensive metrics, including tackles won, blocks and clearances. Not bad for a guy the Caps acquired for a song.

The moves comes as Glass City reports that Racing in Argentina are expected to make a move for Andres Cubas. Based on Cubas’ play since arriving in MLS, it’s easy to see why they would be interested. Given the relative spending power of most Argentine teams, however, it seems unlikely that the club would be able to come close to meeting Vancouver’s valuation.

Personally, it would take an astronomical, Saudi league level bid for me to consider moving on Cubas. Yeah, a free designated player spot would be nice but best case the team would use it on a guy whose relative value to the club is on par with Cubas. Unless the defensive midfielder wants to go to South America, I see no real reason to rock the boat. That is especially true if the league adds another DP spot, giving them two open positions to play with.

This shouldn’t be construed as a knock on Berhalter, who I genuinely think can do the job. But given the expansiveness of Cubas’ role, we’re talking about one of the best players in his position in the entire league. Berhalter has gotten better but I don’t think he is nearly on that level yet.

But we also live in a league in which the Columbus Crew received a monster bid for a seemingly untouchable player, Lucas Zelarayan, and moved him on. Astute in their replacement, they didn’t miss a beat and ultimately wound up in MLS Cup. This is a league where those types of savvy moves matter, particularly when you’re a team like the Caps with fungible resources.

So what’s your number for moving on Cubas? Sound off in the comments and enjoy the latest links from around the league.

Best of the Rest

