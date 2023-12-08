Coffee with the Caps, Friday December 8

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all had a pleasant week and that you’re nearing the finish line at work.
The Caps certainly did some work this week, locking up one of the players whose contract was in question: midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who was inked to a two-year contract extension in a key move for Vancouver.
Berhalter went from a useful depth piece in 2022 to a guy who would be a bona fide starter on a lot of MLS teams, filling in largely without issue when Andres Cubas was injured or suspended.
A quick peek at Football Reference shows Berhalter in the 80+ percentile in expected assists, passes and crosses into the penalty area and a host of defensive metrics, including tackles won, blocks and clearances. Not bad for a guy the Caps acquired for a song.
The moves comes as Glass City reports that Racing in Argentina are expected to make a move for Andres Cubas. Based on Cubas’ play since arriving in MLS, it’s easy to see why they would be interested. Given the relative spending power of most Argentine teams, however, it seems unlikely that the club would be able to come close to meeting Vancouver’s valuation.
Personally, it would take an astronomical, Saudi league level bid for me to consider moving on Cubas. Yeah, a free designated player spot would be nice but best case the team would use it on a guy whose relative value to the club is on par with Cubas. Unless the defensive midfielder wants to go to South America, I see no real reason to rock the boat. That is especially true if the league adds another DP spot, giving them two open positions to play with.
This shouldn’t be construed as a knock on Berhalter, who I genuinely think can do the job. But given the expansiveness of Cubas’ role, we’re talking about one of the best players in his position in the entire league. Berhalter has gotten better but I don’t think he is nearly on that level yet.
But we also live in a league in which the Columbus Crew received a monster bid for a seemingly untouchable player, Lucas Zelarayan, and moved him on. Astute in their replacement, they didn’t miss a beat and ultimately wound up in MLS Cup. This is a league where those types of savvy moves matter, particularly when you’re a team like the Caps with fungible resources.
So what’s your number for moving on Cubas? Sound off in the comments and enjoy the latest links from around the league.
Best of the Rest
It all comes down to this: A preview of Saturday’s MLS Cup tilt between LAFC and Columbus
The Rapids (!) are reportedly in talks to sign former USMNT keeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City
If Canada makes the Copa America, they will have to navigate a tough group with Argentina, Peru and Chile
What does Christine Sinclair’s departure say about the current state of women’s soccer in Canada?
3 thoughts on “Coffee with the Caps, Friday December 8”
as a further note, i am placing my trust- GULP- on CEO, Axel Schuster- he has been building this Club for 2024 as a major player and i do expect him to sign 4 upgrade players (goalie, CB, AMF, winger-striker)- if the Ownership group stymie his plan, well then the chips will fall on the wrong side
and there will be a lot more empty seats- upgrade and we will see crowds in the
+21 000
buying fee for Cubas – SoccerMarkt has him valued at $4.5 mill USD– i say a bid of $5-6$ mill would be enough- he has more soccer skill and wisdom on the field than berhalter… but money Talks and Walks- replacing Cubas with Berhalter is a step backward- this Team needs to move FORWARD
for me, the defining moment for 2024 will be the signing at a higher salary and another 3-4 years, or the selling of Ryan Gauld – it will also define the season ticket sales and the long-term plans for MLS in Vancouver- the result will be known by January- loosing Ryan Gauld would be CRUSHING to the Team success and to the supporters ponying up money for 2024
only in Caps World would we be even talking about this
Awesome that they got Berhalter signed but I’d be loathe to sell Cubas. Since he got here we’ve been solid defensively and he’s the key reason for that.