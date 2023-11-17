The Third Sub Episode 186: Whitecaps begin prep for 2024 with key roster moves

In Episode 186 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as they began their offseason wheeling-and-dealing this past week.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as they begin their offseason remodeling ahead of the 2024 campaign.

To begin, they take a look at the latest out of the ‘Caps first team, which has undergone some minor surgery, as the club announced their initial roster moves last week.

From some key departures to some important returnees, they take a look at what stood out from that news.

Then, they repeat the same exercise with the Whitecaps II roster, which underwent similar surgery this week, as they get set for their 2024 campaign.

Lastly, they dive into the recent comments of head coach Vanni Sartini and CEO/Sporting Director Axel Schuster, who spoke about what the ‘Caps offseason could look like, sharing nuggets on preseason, scouting and more.

