The Third Sub Episode 185: Whitecaps season comes to an end in controversial fashion vs. LAFC

In Episode 185, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and the end of their 2023 campaign, after their recent MLS Cup Playoffs elimination at the hands of LAFC.

After their 1-0 loss at home to LA in game two of their first-round best-of-three series, the Whitecaps season is now over, and they dive into what this series taught them about the ‘Caps.

First, though, they start with the big elephant in the room – the officiating in this second game, which was a hot topic around Vancouver and MLS afterwards, for a multitude of reasons, something they dive into.

Following that, however, they take a look at what they learned about these Whitecaps in the playoffs, as well as seeing what they need to do in order to become a contender.

From needing to answer some key tactical questions, to some big roster decisions, they take an early look at some of those moves, too, without diving too deep (as the plan will be to do in future episodes).

Lastly, they take a look at what this season meant for the Whitecaps, who took a step forward, but are yet to make that jump into an elite contender, although they are now closer than ever to being able to make that step.

