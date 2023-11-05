It’s all over: ‘Caps eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs after game 2 defeat to LAFC

The Vancouver Whitecaps 2023 MLS campaign came to a close on Sunday, as they fell 1-0 to LAFC in game 2 of their first-round MLS Cup playoff matchup at BC Place.

After losing game 1 by a score of 5-2 a week prior, the Whitecaps were unable to force a decisive third game in their best-of-three matchup, as a 24th-minute penalty from LAFC would be enough for the road team to claim the win and advance.

As a result, the Whitecaps had to put a bow on their 2023 campaign at the end of this one, 46 long games after it started with a February clash against Real Salt Lake at BC Place.

Ultimately, it was a season of ups and downs for the ‘Caps, who will be pleased that they returned to the playoffs for the second time in the last three years, won a second straight Canadian Championship (and third total), and returned to the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time since 2017, but still remain with just one just playoff win in their MLS history.

There’s a lot for them to be excited about for next year, as they chase a third straight Canadian Championship win, another entry into the Champions Cup, and a better playoff fate, but they’ll now have to wait a couple of months before they start chasing those dreams once again.

Until then, however, they’ll have a lot to stew on from this game, one that ended up dominated by storylines outside of the match, namely officiating, and more particularly, the call on LA’s winning penalty, which was quite dubious.

So while the Whitecaps will have a lot to be pleased with, from Vancouver’s MLS-era record crowd of just over 30 000 that made it into BC Place for the game, to their second half response to tie the game, the sour taste of the officiating performance feels like it’ll linger in their minds far longer than those other two factors.

“The refereeing tonight was a disaster,” Whitecaps head coach, Vanni Sartini, noted succinctly after the game.

Vanni Sartini on the #VWFC crowd at BC Place tonight, as asked by @JoshuaRey00: "If you do things the correct way, the city will respond (…) the atmosphere was electric (…) I hope this is just the start" — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) November 6, 2023

At the same time, the Whitecaps also did themselves no favour with their start to the game, as they came out of the gates nervous, perhaps partly due to that crowd.

Despite that, they had the first good look of the game in the 8th minute, as Sam Adekugbe found Brian White with a great ball over the top, but White snatched at his shot from just inside of the box, sending it just over Maxime Crépeau’s goal.

Unfortunately for them, however, they’d continue to be sloppy on the ball, and way too open in transition, leading to a dangerous LA chance around the 22nd minute. After a corner, LAFC caught Vancouver out in transition, and would be rewarded for it, as they managed to wiggle their way into the box, where they won a penalty.

Despite minimal contact on the play from Tristan Blackmon and Ranko Veselinovic, who tackled a dribbling Mario González in the box, the call stood, too, allowing Dénis Bouanga to step up and slot home the game’s opening goal.

Then, LA nearly doubled their lead minutes later, as the ball fell to an unmarked Timothy Tillman off a corner, but despite having time to fire a dangerous half-volley, Yohei Takaoka would do well to palm the shot away with a strong save, before denying a long-range effort from Bouanga just minutes later.

Continuing his strong sequence of action, Takaoka stepped up with another big save in the 32nd minute, as Tillman fired a dangerous low shot from outside of the box, forcing a strong dive out of the ‘Caps goalkeeper.

Not done pushing for that second, LA had another great look in the 37th minute, as Bouanga danced into the box on his left foot before firing a shot towards the back post, forcing yet another save out of Takaoka.

From there, however, the game would reach half time without much further incident, other than a penalty shout for Vancouver after a coming together between Jesús Murillo and Richie Laryea in the LA box, but the ‘Caps calls for the call were quickly waived away.

There, though, the ‘Caps had a big task ahead of them, as not only they trailed by a goal, but having had just one shot (which didn’t reach the target), they needed to find a way to be far more dangerous than they had been to start the game if they were going to tie things up.

To begin the half, that message clearly got to them, as it took less than 90 seconds to get their first shot.

After doing well to win the ball in a dangerous area, Ali Ahmed found Laryea with a great through ball, and Laryea would fire a low shot from a tight angle, forcing a good save out of Maxime Crépeau.

Continuing their bright start, the ‘Caps had another great look in the 54th minute, as Sam Adekugbe found Ahmed with a great cross, one that Ahmed would do well to head towards the low corner, forcing a strong catch out of Crépeau.

At the other end, LA maintained their push for their second goal, and they nearly got it in the 63rd minute, as Bouanga had another great look from inside of the box, but Takaoka would make a strong kick save on his low shot.

Eager to get something, the Whitecaps continued to push, and had another decent look in the 71st minute, as White flashed a powerful shot from a tight angle, forcing a save out of Crépeau.

Then, they had their best chance of the game in the 85th minute. After a nice sequence between Ryan Gauld and Junior Hoilett, Gauld found an unmarked White with a perfect cross, but despite having a clean look at goal, White sent his header right into Crépeau’s hands from close range.

Soon after, however, LA seemed to put the game to bed, as after the ‘Caps had sent everyone forward on a corner, LAFC hit them on the counter, as Bouanga scoried into an empty net after a pass from Carlos Vela to make it 2-0.

Or so they’d thought. Despite there being calls for a drop ball after the referee had collided with Alessandro Schöpf, leading to that counter, there was instead an offside, as Vela had failed to realize that the Whitecaps had just one player back, leaving the goal to be disallowed.

OH MY! WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BgWbkRTCmt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 6, 2023

Despite that lifeline, however, the Whitecaps weren’t able to take advantage of it, as Gauld had a chance to equalize on the last kick of the game, but his shot would fall into the hands of Crépeau.

From there, the final whistle would soon blow, putting an end to the Whitecaps season, as they just didn’t do enough to win on the day, refereeing decisions aside.

“Obviously we went with the idea to go and be more offensive and create chances,” Gauld said afterwards. “We just didn’t really get it to click in the final third. I think up until the final third we were decent, but we just couldn’t get that final pass right.”

“Second half as well, we’ve put a lot of pressure on them but we still kind of struggled to get the final pass to create a chance. That leaves us even more frustrated, because I think we were a bit more dominant in the second half, so not really creating many chances was quite frustrating.”

Vanni Sartini on #VWFC's performance tonight: "We did (enough) to tie, we didn't deserve to win, but a tie would've been a fair result" He said he liked the performance tactically, but mentioned decision-making let them down a bit — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) November 6, 2023

And ultimately, much like it started 46 long games ago against RSL, it was a familiar story for the ‘Caps – a solid performance, yet one where they were unable to find the back of the net when they needed to.

Heading into the offseason, it’ll leave them with plenty to ponder, as they try and take another step forward next season.

30204 is the attendance tonight for #VWFC's playoff game at BC Place That's an MLS-era record, and the first time they've hit 30k over that span Been a great crowd, hopefully they can cheer some goals by the end of this one — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) November 6, 2023

Undoubtedly, this was one of the team’s best MLS-era seasons, but at the same time, there feels like this team has another level to hit.

At their best, they flirted with being one of MLS’s best teams, as seen by them being a top six team in MLS in Expected Goals differential and a top five team in xG for, but at other moments, defensive lapses and their streakiness in front of goal hurt them.

Combined with the fact that they came up against a juggernaut of an LAFC team in the first round, as LA’s one of the deepest teams in the league and had the best xG differential in the regular season, this was always going to be a tough matchup to win.

Of course, these are the sorts of teams you have to beat to win trophies, though, so while the Whitecaps were encouraged that they went out swinging, taking that next step will be finding a way to go toe-to-toe with teams like that and come out on top more times than not, which will take adjustments, new signings and more.

Until then, however, the Whitecaps will take solace in the fact that they’re almost there, before they get to work at pushing themselves past that next step.

“The biggest takeaway from this season is that we are a team that can easily start the next season and say ‘we want to win this thing’,” Sartini finished. “That’s pretty much the biggest takeaway.”

Cover Photo: Vancouver Whitecaps