Guess the Starting XI – Match Two vs. LAFC

Welcome back, everyone.

After a challenging day down in LA, the Vancouver Whitecaps return to BC Place in search of playoff redemption against LAFC. Despite the 5-2 scoreline in the opening match, it’s still anyone’s series given the new playoff format, so Vancouver will be looking to even proceedings this weekend at home, keeping their playoff push alive for another week.

In terms of predictions, I apologize for the last-minute nature of last week’s post. I probably didn’t pick the best time to go travelling as far as the Whitecaps are concerned! Given this, I think it seems prudent to keep the playoff series separate from the regular season. When the dust settles, I’ll do a full season recap and tabulate the final regular season results, but for now, we’ll isolate the playoff standings and see how long it lasts!

Sam Adekugbe was the only player who was managing some fitness issues this week at training, but Vanni Sartini confirmed he will be ready for Sunday.

Ok, onward we go!

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.