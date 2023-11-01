The Third Sub Episode 184: Whitecaps kick off playoffs; CPL caps off 5th season with final to remember

In Episode 184 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the start of MLS Cup playoffs, the Canadian Premier League final, and more.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things the Vancouver Whitecaps, Canadian Premier League and more.

To begin, they look at the latest out of the Whitecaps, who began their 2023 MLS Cup playoffs journey with a trip to LA, as they took on LAFC in game #1 of their best-of-three series.

Unfortunately for them, however, things didn’t go as planned in that one, with LAFC picking up a 5-2 victory, giving them an edge heading into game two. Not only that, but some old woes cropped up for the Whitecaps, too, as they gave up four of their goals on set-pieces, although they’ll be pleased that they were able to score two goals on the road.

The good news, though? With this new format, the Whitecaps can tie the series in game two with a win by any score (or a draw and penalty shootout win), giving them a chance to hit the reset button in game #2.

So they’ll now look to do that this upcoming Sunday, where a record crowd for their MLS era awaits them, with the Whitecaps already opening the upper bowl at BC Place for the first time since before the club was in MLS.

Speaking of that match, Alex and Sam then take the time to preview that match, looking at what adjustments Vancouver might try to make, as they look to keep their season alive, which they can do if they force game #3.

Lastly, they dive into some CPL chatter, as Forge claimed their fourth playoff title in five years with a 2-1 win over Cavalry in the CPL Finals, in what ended up being one of the best matches in league history.

