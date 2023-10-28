Welcome back, everyone.
Apologies for the late post. Travel has made things a bit hectic but hopefully most of you can squeeze in your predictions. It will be a tough task away at LAFC, but the Whitecaps have seen this team plenty this season – now the stakes are even higher.
Ok, on to rules and standings.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.
3 thoughts on “Guess the Starting XI – Playoffs vs. LAFC”
Takaoka
Brown, Veselinovic, Blackmon
Laryea, Cubas, Berhalter, Ahmed, Raposo
White, Gauld
LAFC 3:1 VWFC
AtlantisB
Takaoka
Brown Ranko Blackmon
Cubas
Laryea Ahmed Vite Adekugbe
White Gauld
2-1 loss
Just in the nick of time! BWAHAHAAAA
1-2 Whitecaps
Takaoka
Laborda Veselinovic Blackmon
Cubas
Raposo Hoilett Vite Laryea
White Gauld
How are we handling counting the score if we go to PKs? So bummed that I will not be watching this match live 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁 Given that it’s on Apple, I’ll know the outcome before I get a chance to start watching too! Boooooooooooo
Are these our fastest players? Could Cubas possibly start????? For my sake, I hope so! I’m not even confident of my score prediction!