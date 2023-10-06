Guess the Starting XI – Match 33 at Seattle

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps hit the road for a final time during the regular season this weekend, heading down the I-5 to face the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. While Vancouver already has sealed a playoff birth, as well as the Cascadia Cup, there is still plenty to play for. The Sounders are 2nd in the West after a big win over the Galaxy, one point above LAFC on 49 points. Meanwhile, Vancouver is in 5th on 46 points, tied with RSL and one point ahead of Houston. If Vancouver could flip the script in Seattle, it could make for a very interesting decision day. Either way, it is always fun when Vancouver makes the trip to Seattle, even if those trips have rarely been successful.

In terms of the roster this weekend, I think there’s little chance that Andres Cubas sees the field. We do not know the severity of his injury just yet, but I will let you know as soon as we hear anything more concrete. As of Friday afternoon, Cubas is officially out for Seattle and listed as week to week. The Whitecaps hope to have him back for decision day. Otherwise, Vancouver appeared to exit the St. Louis match unscathed. Certainly, we can expect one or two players rotated, but I don’t imagine they will stray far from the winning formula midweek.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.