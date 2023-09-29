Guess the Starting XI – Match 31 vs. DC United

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are home at last. After a long time away, VWFC hosts DC United at BC Place on Saturday night.

DC, led by Wayne Rooney and Carl Robinson, are still fighting for the last playoff spots in the East. They only have one win in their last nine, and are coming off of a 5-3 defeat to NYRB. Also, a shoutout to Cristian Dajome and Erik Hurtado!

In terms of Vancouver’s squad, Ryan Gauld is in doubt after coming off midweek in Colorado. Otherwise, everyone else is technically available, but fitness will obviously be a factor for many guys this weekend. I’ll update if/when I hear more.

Ok, on to rules, I’ll have standings next week.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.