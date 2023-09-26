Guess the Starting XI – Match 30 at Colorado Rapids

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps close out their extended road-trip with a rescheduled matchup from earlier in the season, as they take on the Colorado Rapids in mile high conditions.

The Rapids are in complete disarray at the moment: last in the West with 22 points, a -24 goal differential, and their supporters walking out on a recent match. Depending on your view, this is either a huge opportunity for the Whitecaps, or a banana peel just waiting to be stepped on.

In terms of Vancouver’s squad, they should have the full allotment available in theory, though players such as Sam Adekugbe and Andres Cubas have been at less than 100% recently, even when they have seen the pitch. I’ll have updates from training later today.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings