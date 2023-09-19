Guess the Starting XI – Match 28 at Houston

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps continue to roll on with their extended road-trip, this time playing mid-week in Houston against the Dynamo.

The Dynamo have been a much different outfit in 2023 than in recent years, playing attractive football, finding themselves right beside the Whitecaps in the Western Conference standings, and reaching the US Open Cup final. Impressively, Houston has a 9-3-2 record at home this season, totalling 30 points, so it will be tough for Vancouver to come away with something on Wednesday night, even considering their recent road form.

In terms of the lineup for Vancouver, here is the latest update from training on Monday in Vancouver. I’ll update if I hear anything more.

#VWFC Vanni with updates on Adekugbe and Cubas. “Sam will be travelling with the team. We hope to have him available as soon as possible. His knee problem is nothing major.” on Cubas “I think he’s going to be an option for both Wednesday & Saturday. We have to see of course." — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) September 18, 2023

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings

