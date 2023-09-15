Welcome back, everyone.
With the international break behind them and a couple of roster moves to note, the Vancouver Whitecaps head back out East to face Canadian rivals Toronto FC this weekend on the shores of Lake Ontario. After a very successful road week which saw Vancouver earn 7 of 9 possible points against Portland, Chicago, and NYCFC, the Whitecaps will no doubt be eager to re-discover that road form this weekend.
In terms of the roster itself, Sergio Cordova is no longer with the side, and while Junior Hoilett has been announced, he’s been without a club for the last four months so it could take a bit for him to catch up to speed. Additionally, Sam Adekugbe is out this weekend with a knee issue, so keep that in mind for your predictions!
Ok, on to rules and standings.
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings
(Image Credit: Toronto FC)
2 thoughts on “Guess the Starting XI – Match 27 at Toronto FC”
Gauld White
Vite Schöpf Laryea
Cubas
Martins Blackmon Veselinovic Raposo
Takaoka
VAN 2-2 TOR
