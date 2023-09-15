Guess the Starting XI – Match 27 at Toronto FC

Welcome back, everyone.

With the international break behind them and a couple of roster moves to note, the Vancouver Whitecaps head back out East to face Canadian rivals Toronto FC this weekend on the shores of Lake Ontario. After a very successful road week which saw Vancouver earn 7 of 9 possible points against Portland, Chicago, and NYCFC, the Whitecaps will no doubt be eager to re-discover that road form this weekend.

In terms of the roster itself, Sergio Cordova is no longer with the side, and while Junior Hoilett has been announced, he’s been without a club for the last four months so it could take a bit for him to catch up to speed. Additionally, Sam Adekugbe is out this weekend with a knee issue, so keep that in mind for your predictions!

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings

(Image Credit: Toronto FC)