The Third Sub Episode 177: Whitecaps soar into international break in good road form; CPL table tightens up

In Episode 177 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the BC-based Canadian Premier League teams.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian Premier League.

To begin, they dive into the latest with the Whitecaps, who are coming off a big week, as they claimed seven out of a possible nine points to kick off their seven-game road trip.

As a result, they head into the international break in excellent shape, with their push into the top four of MLS’s Western Conference looking more realistic by the day.

From the continued excellence of Ryan Gauld to some worries at the back, and an overall adjustment of their style of play on the road, Alex and Sam look back at what stood out from that seven-point week.

Lastly, they finish with some Canadian Premier League chatter, as they look at what’s ailing Vancouver FC, before diving into what Pacific FC will need to do in order to win a regular season title.

