Guess the Starting XI – Match 26 at NYCFC

It’s the third match of the week as the Vancouver Whitecaps will be at Yankee Stadium to take on NYCFC midday Saturday. After two impressive road wins, can the Whitecaps make it three in a row this weekend?

In terms of the squad itself, it’s always tricky to project how much squad rotation we will see, as it really depends on how guys recover from Wednesday. Andres Cubas will be back after missing out midweek and I would guess Sam Adekugbe is due for another start as well after coming off the bench Wednesday. Other than that, players like Ryan Gauld and Brian White, who have already played heavy minutes this week, might be due some rest. But how hard will Vanni Sartini push his squad to get the win? We shall see.

Ok, on to rules, I’ll have fully updated standings following the weekend.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings

(Image Credit: NYCFC)