Guess the Starting XI – Match 25 at Chicago Fire

Welcome back, everyone.

It’s a quick turnaround as the Vancouver Whitecaps head east in search of three more points on the road in Chicago. For a breakdown of the Fire and the upcoming matchup, I’d encourage you to check out the match preview.

In terms of injuries and absences, keep in mind those who played the full 90 in Portland might be due for some rest midweek. Meanwhile, players such as Pedro Vite and Seb Berhalter could feature more prominently. If I hear anything specific about player availability, I will update you here. As of Tuesday at training Luis Martins is out and Sergio Cordova is questionable, so I don’t think Cordova will start. Oh, and I almost forgot yellow card accumulation, Andres Cubas is out for this one as he is suspended.



I’ll be back with updated standings later this week. Good luck everyone.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings

