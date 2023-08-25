Guess the Starting XI – Match 24 at Portland Timbers

Welcome back, everyone.

So it begins. The Vancouver Whitecaps are heading out on a seven match road-trip starting Saturday night and they will do so with a sense of urgency after dropping points to San Jose at home last weekend. The good news for Vancouver is that the Portland Timbers, who they face this weekend, are currently in complete disarray, having just fired Giovanni Savarese after an embarrassing 5-0 defeat on the road in Houston. Perhaps the Whitecaps should be warry of the new coach bump, but at the same time, Portland simply has not been good enough this season to pose a real threat to many. They are the worst team in terms of chance creation in the Western Conference, and given their middling defensive play, they also have the weakest expected goal difference in the West by a sizable margin.

For Vancouver, although all players other than Luis Martins were listed as available for selection last weekend, as it turns out, fitness was still a factor. Hopefully, Vanni Sartini will feel empowered to start Sam Adekugbe and Ryan Gauld for this upcoming match, even if they are unable to go the full ninety. Getting off to a good start will be crucial for Vancouver and we experienced this importance last weekend. Failing to convert on some good attacking play in the opening stages of the match ultimately sunk Vancouver against the Quakes, so they can’t afford the same kind of disappointment in winnable upcoming road matches such as this one.

In terms of the lineup specifically, the Whitecaps have once again indicated that only Luis Martins is out. The real question is how many minutes Gauld, Ahmed, Laryea and Adekugbe will see.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings