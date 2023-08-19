Guess the Starting XI – Match 23 vs. San Jose

Welcome back, everyone.

After a restful Leagues Cup break, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back to MLS action this weekend as they host the San Jose Earthquakes at BC Place. This will be the last home match for Vancouver for more than a month, as they set off on a lengthy road trip following this match, which will likely make or break their playoff positioning.

Obviously, all eyes will be on newcomers Richie Laryea and Sam Adekugbe as they will look to make their Whitecaps debuts. How exactly Vanni Sartini aims to use them will be of significant interest, especially Adekugbe, who’s best position is perhaps more debatable than his counterpart.

Equally, this break should have allowed some time for fellow Canadian International Ali Ahmed to get back up to speed, as after a Voyageurs Cup concussion and subsequent Gold Cup injury, his progression with the Whitecaps has been significantly delayed. Many will be hoping, myself included, that he can return to an impact midfield contributor for this team down the stretch.

In terms of San Jose, they had a disappointing Leagues Cup, losing to both Portland and Tigres, failing to emerge from their group. Given this, they’ve been off since July. In MLS play, San Jose sits just one point above the Whitecaps, 6th in the West, but with one more match played. San Jose’s advanced numbers suggest that they are greatly over-performing in MLS play, so the Whitecaps will be looking to bring them back down to earth on Sunday. Cristian Espinoza is solo 4th in MLS with 11 goals on just 6.2 xG, so that probably helps.

It’s my understanding everyone is available for selection, I will provide any further updates here when available.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings