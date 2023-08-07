Coffee with the Caps, Monday August 7

Good Monday afternoon Caps fans, hope you all are rested and ready for the week ahead. Apologies for the delayed posting — I had this all written out and never hit publish.

It’s been an eventful few days, with the Caps following up a busy deadline day with a strong performance against Tigres in the Leagues Cup knockout round, albeit one that narrowly led in a penalty kick defeat. While Vancouver didn’t fully avenge their CONCACAF Champions League defeat, they certainly held their own with one of the elite teams in the Americas.

In some respects, Friday’s match represented a win-win. A victory would see them notch a massive win for MLS in the ongoing Leagues Cup competition over which league is better, as well as underscoring the strength of this Caps team. A loss would see them exit the tournament with good performances against top Liga MX side and the chance to rest up and integrate their new signings into the side.

And we’ll have a few choice memories from Friday’s match: Pedro Vite’s banger, Ryan Raposo’s clutch goalline clearance, the antics of the Tigres keeper in the penalty shootout. Not bad for a tournament I wrote off as fabricated and irrelevant. Shows you what I know.

Indeed, being competive with Tigres and Leon can start to change the narrative around this team within its own market, something that will be helped by the signing of a couple national team stalwarts.

A win might have boosted this further but a bit of a break is a good thing for a team that has more matches than almost any other in the league under its belt. The deadline day moves were intended for a team that still is gunning to win now — and I’m not talking about Leagues Cup.

