The Third Sub Episode 173: The best deadline day in Whitecaps history?

In Episode 173 of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy deadline day for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Leagues Cup, CPL, League 1 BC and more in a jam-packed show.

To begin, they take a look at the big news this week – it was deadline day in MLS!

And, more importantly, the Whitecaps were very active ahead of that deadline, too, making a pair of huge first-team signings by acquiring CanMNT full backs Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea, as well as making some other minor moves.

Two signings that fill immediate needs on the team, while also bringing big value off the pitch, they look at what these moves represent for the ‘Caps, who continue to highlight their changing ambition as a team.

Then, they dive into some Leagues Cup chatter, as the ‘Caps continue their maiden journey through that competition, having done well to exit their group after a draw with Léon and a big road win over the LA Galaxy, setting up a thrilling Round of 32 date with Tigres.

After, they take a look at how the BC CPL teams are getting on as the last dozen games of the campaign approach, with both teams finding themselves in similar form, but differing circumstances despite that.

Lastly, they cap things off with a preview of the League 1 BC finals, which will be held at BC Place on Saturday, August 5th, in what should be an excellent showcase for local soccer.

