Coffee with the Caps, Monday July 24

Good Monday morning Caps fans, hope you all had a restful and enjoyable weekend — and that the transition back to the office isn’t too painful.

I have been telling myself and anyone who will listen that I am not going to get invested in Leagues Cup and, well, the Caps are close to getting me to do it. Their 2-2 draw against Leon on Friday night exceeded my expectations — and not just because of the marathon penalty shootout to close the night out.

The last time Vancouver took on a Mexican team in a competitive match, it was against Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions League in 2017. Granted, that team was far and away better than Leon (and the Caps were quite a bit worse) but the difference is still remarkable.

In that match, the Caps basically tried to get a goal and hang on for dear life — the first 30 minutes or so of Friday’s game on steroids. But after that first dodgy half hour or so, Vancouver ramped up to find life and after that point they looked like they belonged and the match felt like it was two decent teams going back and forth.

Credit should go to Vanni Sartini for a tactical tweak at halftime, bringing on Brian White and Tristan Blackmon and changing the formation to deny Leon quite so much space in the midfield and allowing the Caps to break through and find those counter attacking opportunities they dearly love.

Luis Martins, Mathias Laborda and J.C. Ngando all looked much better in the new formation and contributed (though Martins was solid even when things were in a three-at-the-back formation; its a shame he missed twice in the penalty shootout). Sergio Cordova continues to be on a roll and had two well-taken goals, though the real show stealer on his second was Ryan Gauld’s phenomenal individual effort.

Leon too clearly took this seriously, rolling a game plan at the beginning that clearly knew how the Caps liked to break and doing their best to deny them entry into those spaces. The chippiness at times underscored that neither side was going to phone it in, something I figured would be natural for both MLS and Liga MX teams given their fixture congestion.

I’m still skeptical this is a competition that will remain viable or relevant long term and I still regard winning the trophy as somewhere on the level of a U.S. Open Cup. But the Caps/Leon match showed how far this team and this league have come in recent years and it was a favorable comparison for Vancouver.

