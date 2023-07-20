Guess the Starting XI – Leagues Cup vs. Club León

Welcome back, everyone.

As the Vancouver Whitecaps take a break from the MLS schedule, they will dive head-first on Friday into a matchup with Mexican side Club León. Vancouver’s opponents for this one were 10th in the Apertura and 6th in the Clausura last season, and currently have one win and two losses through their first three matches of the new season. Back on July 11th, León beat Pachuca 4-0 at home, but that victory was sandwiched by losses to Guadalajara and Tigres. Obviously though, the landmark occasion for León over the past year was winning the CONCACAF Champions League, taking down LAFC by a combined 3-1 result over two legs in the final back in early June.

A big question for both sides is how seriously they will take this competition. Interestingly, the winner of the previous year’s CONCACAF Champions League (or “Cup” as they are now calling it) does not receive a birth in next season’s competition, so you have to think León could be using this tournament as an opportunity to buy themselves a ticket. For the Whitecaps, meanwhile, they have already secured a spot in Champions League with their Canadian Championship win. Beyond that, does this competition even matter? To be honest, I have no idea.

Hearing from Vanni Sartini today, I get the sense the Whitecaps will go reasonably full-strength at home, and then look to rotate down in LA if they are able to get the win at BC Place. That being said, how much rotation we should expect is still a big question mark. It’s my understanding that all of the regulars are available for selection, minus Julian Gressel who has just been traded to the Crew (RIP).

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings

