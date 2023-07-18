The Third Sub Episode 172: Chaos reigns supreme for Whitecaps, and a WFC II update (ft: Caleb Wilnkins)

In Episode 172 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week for the Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as some developmental chatter, with special guest Caleb Wilkins.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, Whitecaps FC II, CPL and League 1 BC in a jam-packed episode.

To begin, they take a look at the Whitecaps’ first team, who capped off a chaotic eight-day stretch, in which they had three home games. A run in which they won two games and lost one, they look at if they felt the week was successful, and what stood out from those games – good and bad.

From the red-hot form of Ryan Gauld, to a tough stretch for the defenders, they look at what to make of that stretch, one where the Whitecaps continued to alternate stretches of brilliance with frustrating patches of play.

Then, they welcome a very special guest to the podcast – The Third Sub’s very own Caleb Wilkins, who comes onto the show to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps II and a bit of Canadian Premier League chatter. From the players who have stood out, to those who need a bit of work, they look at the entire Whitecaps II roster, as well as some CPL players who could potentially be worth looking at for that team.

Lastly, they finish things off by diving into a quick League 1 BC round-up, diving into the playoff race as the end of the season nears.

(Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps)

