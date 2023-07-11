Guess the Starting XI – Match 21 vs. Austin FC

Welcome back, everyone.

After a tough loss this past weekend to Seattle, the Vancouver Whitecaps will look to recover quickly for the second fixture of a three-match homestand against Austin FC on Wednesday night.

Austin sits 5th in the West currently, with 29 points from 21 matches played. Austin is a pretty middle of the road team in terms of scoring and defending, averaging 1.38 goals both for and against so far in 2023. That being said, they are on a bit of a hot streak at the moment, having secured three wins in their last four matches. When these teams met back in April, they played out 0-0 draw down in Austin.

For Vancouver, they will be boosted by the return of Andres Cubas and Ali Ahmed, who both should be options after not being available this weekend. Julian Gressel and Javain Brown, meanwhile, remain out as their teams progressed in the Gold Cup.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings