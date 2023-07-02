Report Card: Whitecaps revert to old habits vs. Sporting KC

Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park, the Vancouver Whitecaps were comprehensively defeated by Sporting Kansas City by a final score of 3-0. After the rampant optimism following last weekend’s big road win, as well as Sporting’s mediocre form coming into the match, expectations were high for the Whitecaps. Unfortunately, they failed to deliver, looking more like the team they were early in the season, one doing a lot of the right things, but falling well short of their potential.

While Vancouver continued to miss some key players, with a combination of injuries and the Gold Cup leaving five regular starters out of the lineup, those who replaced the starters, unlike last weekend in LA, fell well short of what was being asked of them. With some key home games upcoming, Vancouver needs to maximize points while they can before a road-heavy end to the MLS season. I still think this team has what it takes to push for a top-four spot in the West, but it’s clear that the margins between that and fighting for the final playoff places are very thin right now.

Let’s have a look at the individual performances.

Yohei Takaoka (5.0) – The Japanese keeper was having an ok night until he coughed up a ball right in the middle of the area, handing SKC a third goal and sealing the Whitecaps’ fate. It’s a tough scenario to be placed in, but the Whitecaps can’t afford mistakes like that right now.

Mathias Laborda (5.5) – The rambunctious defender did a decent job holding up against SKC’s dangerous attacking players. He played quite a few long balls forward to the strikers without much success.

Ranko Veselinovic (5.5) – My thoughts are similar to Laborda here, although Ranko had less success in his 1v1’s. In general, the communication at the back looked a bit hesitant, and I think they miss Blackmon’s presence in that department, who is usually pretty decisive and assertive.

Luis Martins (4.5) – After holding up well last weekend in LA, this was more of what was to be expected from Martins in a back three. Without the same pressing which helped shield Vancouver’s defenders last week, Martins was left exposed on several occasions, including the obvious example of SKC’s opening goal.

Ryan Raposo (6.0) – While not perfect, Raposo showed a lot of aggressiveness trying to win the ball back, and swung in some good crosses for Vancouver’s strikers. In a match that had very little juice for Vancouver, he stood out to me as someone who was looking to get on the front foot.

Andres Cubas (5.5) – The Paraguayan was ok in his 45 minutes of action but did not have much of an impact on the game. With SKC exposing space in transition and wide areas, he did not have a ton to do defensively, and because of the many long balls Vancouver played, he only had 15 touches.

Alessandro Schopf (5.0) – After a nice showing against LAFC, this felt like a step backward for Schopf. Whether it was his legs or the way SKC attacked in space, there were a lot of moments where Schopf was chasing the game.

Pedro Vite (5.0) – Vancouver’s creators struggled to do much of anything with the ball, and Vite was a victim of the very poor striking play in front of him, which we will get to shortly. That being said, after a good defensive showing against LAFC, SKC’s second goal was not a great moment for the youngster.

Ryan Gauld (6.0) – When the Scotsman was on the ball for Vancouver he did some good things, the problem was, he wasn’t as involved as Vanni Sartini would have liked.

Sergio Cordova (1.0) & Simon Becher (2.5) – Alright, here we go. To be blunt, I thought the starting strikers for Vancouver in this match were awful. We can point to the obvious fact that the Whitecaps did not register a shot on target until the dying stages of the match, but for me, the problem was much deeper than that. In particular, the pressing (or lack thereof), displayed by the font two (but Cordova in particular) allowed SKC to play the ball out of the back wherever they liked and at whatever pace they liked. Most of SKC’s dangerous sequences of play began with Vancouver’s strikers failing to put Sporting’s defenders or midfielders under any type of pressure. Even when Cordova did hustle to close down, he usually did so with a very poor angle to take away passing lanes, and he would blow straight by his man, taking himself out of position for any subsequent defensive duties. Becher, while less egregious than Cordova on the defensive end, lacked the intensity and athleticism to make much of an impact closing down.

On the other side of the ball, the absence of any holdup play or dangerous movement found Cordova and Becher often occupying the same space, or being so stretched that they couldn’t provide much support for one another. Becher, in particular, lacks the strength to hold off defenders or win contested balls, and both struggle to get themselves in a position to find the end of crosses around the box. These struggles meant that both Pedro Vite and Ryan Gauld did not have much joy getting involved in the attack, with Becher and Cordova serving as very effective black holes for all hopeful attacking play. As a final note, Cordova was offside a number of times simply because he failed to put in the effort to get back in position.

In terms of the future for these two strikers going forward, Cordova is impossibly frustrating because it looks like he has all the physical tools, but his mentality and instincts let him down. Is this fixable? I have my doubts given the growing sample size. With Becher, I think we have to accept that he’s a striker who has a good knack for poaching goals in limited minutes, but whose ceiling is likely as an impact contributor off the bench. He has too many limitations to be considered for a starting role on a regular basis.

Vanni Sartini (5.5) – Despite the very disappointing result, I’m not entirely sure how much Sartini should have done differently. He needed a much better effort from his strikers, and a couple of defensive lapses broke the Whitecaps after a first 30 minutes on the road which was solid, generating a number of corners and half chances. If the Whitecaps could have made it deeper into the second half before conceding a third, or scored themselves, then there would have been more options to try to change the match with some substitutions.

Substitutions (6.0) – Only so much can be learned from dead rubber minutes in the second half, but I thought Johnson and Caicedo, in particular, brought a spark and some energy which was missing most of the time for Vancouver in this match. Sebastian Berhalter could have been a possibility to start beside Cubas if the Whitecaps had setup differently, and he was decent in the second half. Ngando and Aguilar only had brief showings but looked alright.

Ok, those were my thoughts on the loss down in Kansas City. What did you think went wrong for Vancouver? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.