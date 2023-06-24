Ryan Gauld brushes aside LAFC, lifts Whitecaps to first road win

The Caps entered Saturday night’s clash with LAFC at BMO Stadium without a road win and their prospects of doing so with a rotated side against one of the top Western Conference teams seemed slim.

So, naturally, Vancouver walked away with a 3-2 victory on the back of an inspired team performance, led by a goal and two assists from Ryan Gauld in his best showing of the season.

Vanni Sartini trotted out a variation of the three-at-the-back formation he was set to use in the midweek. Luis Martins slotted in at centerback. Pedro Vite, Ryan Gauld and Ryan Raposo were wingbacks of sorts, with Brian White and Sergio Cordova formed the strike pair up top.

It took only minutes for the Caps to engineer a goal, coming off a perfectly designed set piece. Ranko Veselinovic did what the hulking Serb does and expertly flicked on a corner past a helpless keeper. The goal came not even two minutes into the match, continuing the time honored tradition of Vancouver scoring early at LAFC.

116 seconds gone in LA and Vancouver Whitecaps take the lead through Ranko Veselinović.

Both teams traded big chances, with Carlos Vela hitting a wide open chance in the box right at Yohei Takaoka. Immediately after, Cordova found himself 1v1 with John McCarthy but hit his shot on the wrong side of the side netting. It was a brutal miss for the DP, and Vancouver should have been up 2-0.

The Caps looked fluid and the four-man midfield was generally effective in halting LAFC’s breaks and quickly winning the ball back. The home side had blips where they seemed to regain control of the match but Ryan Gauld quickly wrestled it back off a lovely 3v3 break, playing in a looping cross that met the head of White. A backpedaling Ilie Sanchez could do nothing to seal off White.

Brian White and Vancouver Whitecaps strike on the counter for a 2-0 lead at LAFC.

The Caps often lived on the knife’s edge. There were moments where LAFC had success breaking through the midfield to find space in between the lines, particularly with the fullbacks caught forward. But Vancouver were frequently able to bait LAFC into throwing too far forward and hit back very quickly on the counter on the heels of some great transition work from Pedro Vite, Ryan Gauld and others.

Right before the half, however, LAFC made the Caps pay. Slow build up outside the box left a simple cross that was paried away from a waiting Stipe Biuk but only as far as Denis Bouanga, who made no mistake with a basically empty net to pull one back for the home side.

Denis Bouanga's 11th goal on the year pulls LAFC within one.

It was much more one-way traffic in favor of LAFC early in the second half, pinning the Caps deep and not allowing them to break as effectively as they did in the first half. Without the ball, Vancouver looked like a totally different team and were forced to employ some last-ditch defending to keep Bouanga and Vela at bay.

Right when Sartini was thinking of injecting Simon Becher to try and get the attacking juices flowing, Vancouver rekindled the magic of the first half. Vite surged forward but the moment looked to be lost after a poor first touch. Cordova, however, put in a great individual effort to slalom through the LAFC centerbacks but McCarthy saved. Gauld made no mistake, however, going five hole on the keeper to notch a well-deserved goal.

2': Assist
23': Assist
63': Goal Ryan Gauld is having a night for Vancouver Whitecaps.

LAFC never say die, however. Luis Martins came a whisker away from conceding a penalty but it was Ranko who slipped a few seconds later to gift the home side a gilded edge breakaway and LAFC don’t miss those often. It was Carlos Vela who tapped in against a helpless Takaoka, with a surprisingly difficult finish from the Mexican cooly finding the back of the net.

That was the last substantive chance for either side, however, as the Caps buckled down and kept LAFC to some lower probability shots from distance and time-wasted the rest of the night away to their first road win of the league campaign.

Stray Thoughts

Despite what some fans may think (and past evidence to the contrary), we have to start facing fact: Vanni Sartini knows what he’s doing tactically. I was pretty skeptical of the starting XI that Sartini cobbled together and thought that Luis Martins as a CB was a horrible idea — but it produced one of the best halves of the season to date. The four-man midfield did a pretty good job of winning the ball back quickly and, if they didn’t, dropping back into a well-organized shape. Moreover, this formation was uber effective at quickly transitioning from defense to attack, which really caught LAFC out.

Obviously, this type of approach wasn’t quite as effective without the ball and LAFC doesn’t need much time to pin a team back in their own defensive third and make them say uncle. But the break leading to Vancouver’s third goal showed that this is a team with the quality to make a pretty marginal counter attack into something much more dangerous. You also have to think that a team like SKC, who isn’t quite as incisive with the ball, would be a team that is even more vulnerable to some of the benefits of the 3-1-4-2 formation Sartini deployed.

He lacks the goal contributions of Ryan Gauld but, man, Pedro Vite is indefatigable and was the engine behind a lot of the most dangerous breaks the Caps were able to conjure.

Credit to Sebastian Berhalter for a couple key interventions coming off the bench. Andres Cubas should also not be overlooked as massive, covering the additional space opened up by the new formation brilliantly.

Ryan Raposo needs to take fewer dumb bookings because, my God, he nearly gave me a heart attack that he was going to get a second yellow card.

Man of the Match

There were a lot of strong performances up and down the team sheet but there is one clear answer: Ryan Gauld, who recorded his eighth match with multiple goal contributions. In a season where Gauld has been masterful, this was perhaps his best performance yet. When you’re missing key contributors, you need your remaining stars to step up and boy, did Gauld ever do that.