Guess the Starting XI – Match 18 at LAFC

Following the postponed match in Colorado on Wednesday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are right back in action (hopefully for real this time) this weekend in the city of angels, taking on conference-topping LAFC. Having already seen Vanni Sartini’s presumptive lineup midweek, it will be interesting to see if there are many changes Saturday. Tristan Blackmon was out day-to-day with a heel issue in Colorado, so I’m not sure if he’ll be ready to go just yet. Ali Ahmed is also gone now with Canada for the Gold Cup.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings