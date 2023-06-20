Guess the Starting XI – Match 18 vs. Colorado Rapids

Welcome back, everyone.

After a well deserved break, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back in action this Wednesday in Colorado.

The first half of the season, while not perfect, was mostly successful for Vancouver as they won the Canadian Championship and sit in a strong spot in the Western Conference playoff race. Colorado, meanwhile, has been on the struggle-bus this season, sitting dead last in the West with just 2 wins and 13 points.

With some time off, we’ll see if Vanni Sartini makes any tactical tweaks in their return to action. Both Ali Ahmed and Alessandro Schopf are back at training, so should be available for selection if needed in this one. Javain Brown is currently with Jamaica in advance of the Gold Cup, while the same can be said of Julian Gressel for the United States. Pedro Vite is also away, having received his first call from Ecuador.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

As I mentioned last time, I have now deducted your bottom two scores (or missed predictions) from the first half, so I’ve included the full chart below. It’s a lot of data, so if you see anything funky about your score(s) feel free to let me know! You can click the image and it will open as an attachment.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings