Guess the Starting XI – Can Champ Final vs. CF Montreal

Welcome back, everyone.

Here we go! It’s the Canadian Championship Final this Wednesday as the Vancouver Whitecaps have the opportunity to retain the Voyageurs Cup in front of a home crowd.

CF Montreal has a young squad this year, and because of this they have been massively inconsistent. The club shipped off many of their key players in the off-season, and also made a coaching change, so overall, it is still a work in progress for the Quebec side. That being said, anything goes in a cup final.

Speaking of which, the Whitecaps have a bit of a roster spot conundrum on their hands with Ali Ahmed out of the lineup. With three mandatory Canadian spots in the starting XI, Ryan Raposo and Russell Teibert should be pencilled in. However, the third spot is still very much an unknown. After Thomas Hasal’s poor showing recently, he looks unlikely to start, which leaves either Karifa Yao or Levonte Johnson as depth players which may be cast in a key role for a cup final.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

(Once again, we had one anonymous prediction vs. SKC, so please let me know if that was you!)

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings