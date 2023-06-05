Coffee with the Caps, Monday June 5

Good Monday morning Caps fans, hope you all had a relaxing weekend and are mentally preparing for the week ahead.

This will be a shorter than usual post because I’m doing it on my phone but we will be back for maximum pontificating on the Canadian Championship come Friday.

The Caps had a disappointing 1-1 draw with Sporting KC, with a late Ryan Gauld penalty salvaging a point.

Gauld was denied a second goal after Tristan Blackmon was adjudged to be in an offsides position, despite not interfering with the keeper and appearing to attempt to get out of the way of the ball. Blackmon really was only in an offsides position at all because he got shoved by a SKC defender. It seemed to be a very questionable call, with refereeing only continuing to frustrate throughout the match (VAR had to intervene to give the Caps the stonewall penalty they converted).

I’m never a big fan of griping about the officials. The Caps had chances they didn’t take, Sergio Cordova continues to look like a complete whiff of a signing and a 1-1 draw seems a pretty fair representation of the match.

But it doesn’t feel good to be on the receiving end of the wrong side of a couple of big refereeing decisions, in matches that are crucial with a very slim margin between being in the playoffs (even getting a fairly high seed) and being out of the postseason all together.

I’m of the opinion that these things equalize out over the course of the season. For the Caps’ sake, let’s hope so.

Best of the Rest

Mathias Laborda was fined by MLS for embellishing the contact that got Nelson Quinones sent off against Houston. It was a deserved red card but this is fair

LAFC fell to Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League final Sunday night

Another MLS player has been suspended for using inappropriate language on the pitch, this time NYCFC’s Tayvon Gray

There are concerns that enough has changed at Canada Soccer, despite new leadership

Real Valladolid will be relegated, despite the best efforts of Cyle Larin, who nearly single handedly kept them up. You’d imagine he’d have suitors in top leagues