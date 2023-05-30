Guess the Starting XI – Match 15 vs. Houston

Welcome back, everyone.

After a disappointing loss on the weekend in St. Louis, the Vancouver Whitecaps are right back in action this Wednesday against the Houston Dynamo at BC Place. While the scoreline painted an ugly picture, the home side should be full of confidence given how they played on the road, and how avoidable their errors were. That being said, Vancouver has to remain sharp as they close in on the Canadian Championship final and the international break. Points at home at this stage in the season will be crucial later on.

In terms of lineup, there are no major changes for this match, but it was good to hear that Ali Ahmed was back at the training centre this week, even though he is still in concussion protocol. I would expect Yohei Takaoka, Brian White and Andres Cubas to be back in the lineup after coming off the bench midweek, but it’s Vanni Sartini, so don’t take my word for it.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings