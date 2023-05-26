Guess the Starting XI – Match 14 vs. St. Louis City

Welcome back, everyone.

The matches keep coming thick and fast for the Vancouver Whitecaps as they head out on the road to expansion side St. Louis City SC this weekend. After a red-hot start to the year St. Louis has come back down to earth, but at the moment they are still one of the top dogs in the West. Of course, former Vancouver Whitecaps Jake Nerwinski and Tim Parker will be relishing a chance to get some revenge against their former club as well. For everything you need to know about the match, check out our preview here.

In terms of lineup, there are no surprise absences of note for this weekend, but obviously Ali Ahmed will not be available in light of his injury midweek. Those who played the full 90 on the island might be good candidates for limited minutes in this one.

Ok, on to rules and standings.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings