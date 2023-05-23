Guess the Starting XI – Canadian Championship vs. Pacific

Welcome back, everyone.

A midweek date on the island beckons for the Vancouver Whitecaps. After a big win this past weekend, can this team continue their positive form and reach a second straight cup final? We shall see. In terms of the lineup, Vanni Sartini confirmed today that his team will go with a back four on Wednesday night, and that Yohei Takaoka will start between the sticks. Other than that, the cards are still close to the chest, but I imagine this one will be close to full strength.

In term of predictions, I’ll have updated standings this coming weekend.

Good luck!

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings