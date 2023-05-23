Welcome back, everyone.
A midweek date on the island beckons for the Vancouver Whitecaps. After a big win this past weekend, can this team continue their positive form and reach a second straight cup final? We shall see. In terms of the lineup, Vanni Sartini confirmed today that his team will go with a back four on Wednesday night, and that Yohei Takaoka will start between the sticks. Other than that, the cards are still close to the chest, but I imagine this one will be close to full strength.
In term of predictions, I’ll have updated standings this coming weekend.
Good luck!
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings
3 thoughts on “Guess the Starting XI – Canadian Championship vs. Pacific”
Johnson
Teibert Gauld Gressel
Cubas Berhalter
Ahmed Blackmon Laborda Raposo
Takaoka
Whitecaps 5-0 Blowout. They bring on some subs after the Canadian starters.
Cordova White
Gauld
Ahmed Cubas Gressel
Raposo Yao Blackmon Laborda
Takaoka
2-0 Caps
White
Gauld Vite
Teibert Cubas Gressel
Ahmed Blackmon Veselinovic Raposo
Takaoka
VAN 3-0 PAC