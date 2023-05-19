Guess the Starting XI – Match 13 vs. Seattle

Welcome back, everyone.

After two straight defeats on the road, the Vancouver Whitecaps return home this weekend to face another Cascadia rival in the Seattle Sounders at BC Place.

Seattle is currently best in the West, although they do have a couple of extra games played on presumptive top-dog LAFC. While the Sounders started the season red-hot, they’ve had a number of disappointing showings recently, with two consecutive 2 to 1 home losses in their last three matches, first against Sporting KC, and then Austin FC most recently midweek. Overall though, this is a very good team that has simply seen it’s luck correct itself over their recent run. Can Seattle get back to their top form on the road this weekend? Vancouver will hope not.

In terms of lineup, the midweek Canadian Championship semi-final with Pacific looms for Vancouver, but it’s hardly like they can afford to rotate too much this weekend, especially with such a need to pick-up home wins in MLS play. Both Ryan Gauld and Tristan Blackmon did not make the trip down to Dallas, but both have trained and should be available this weekend. Alessandro Schopf and Sergio Cordova, meanwhile, have played a lot of minutes this week so I wonder what their status will be. Notably, Ranko Veselinovic is out for personal reasons, so either Mathias Laborda or Karifa Yao will get a start at centreback.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings