The Third Sub Episode 166: Whitecaps hit a rut, Pacific soars, and Vancouver FC faces first bout of adversity

In Episode 166 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan look back at a busy few weeks of MLS, CPL and League 1 BC action.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, Canadian Premier League, League 1 BC and more.

To begin, they dive into the latest out of the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are in the midst of a busy stretch of games in MLS and Canadian Championship action.

First, they look at what’s stood out from their recent run of games, where after beating Minnesota United in MLS play and York United in the Canadian Championship, they suffered back-to-back defeats to the Portland Timbers and FC Dallas in league play.

There, they look at the good and the bad from those performances, as the ‘Caps showed some rare cracks, with the busy schedule playing a big role in that.

Lastly, to round off the Whitecaps chatter, they look at the big news from this week, as MLSPA revealed the 2023 MLS salaries, giving Alex and Sam the chance to dive into who on the ‘Caps are earning their money, who is due for a raise, and much more.

After that, they shift over to some Canadian Premier League chatter, as they look at a busy last two matchdays of CPL action for Vancouver FC and Pacific FC, for differing reasons. On one side, Vancouver’s facing some adversity for the first time this season, after their big home opener on May 7th, while Pacific is cruising in great form in CPL play.

Then, to cap things off they finish with some League 1 BC chatter, before diving into a quick preview of the upcoming Canadian Championship semi-final matchups next week to finish the show.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

(Cover Photo via: York United/CPL)

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts