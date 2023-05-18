Report Card: Whitecaps get the horns in Dallas

The Whitecaps fortunes have completely turned once more, as they continue to look for their first road win. After an eight game unbeaten run they have lost their last two, both on the road. There were a lot of questions surrounding certain players, and the performance was unfortunately uninspiring. How did every player stack up? Read on to find out:

Yohei Takaoka: 5.5

Outside of the two goals conceded, Takaoka did his job pretty well. His saves were crucial in moments where the Whitecaps continued to take an assault from Dallas. It’s unfortunate to have conceded twice, but he picked himself back up super quickly, which is an important quality for a goalkeeper.

Ryan Raposo: 4.5

The defense was not where it needed to be today, and Raposo wasn’t able to provide enough defensive support to cover the lacking centrebacks. He carried the ball forward well at times, but 60 minutes without providing any distinct attacking threat means Raposo’s usefulness was very limited.

Ranko Veselinovic: 3.5

At fault for the second goal, Veselinovic was poor today. Usually the stalwart of the defense, for some reason everything went wrong for the Serbian centreback. Errant passing, lax pressure, and horrible positioning plagued a defender who found himself on the wrong end of two goals courtesy of Jesus Ferreira.

Javain Brown: 4.0

In what is going to be a recurring theme from today’s lineup, Brown was woefully out of position. Naturally playing as a right back at his strongest, Sartini continues to experiment with Laborda at RB, leaving Brown to be in charge of holding up half of the centreback partnership with Blackmon out. With Ranko lacking, Brown had to cover more than necessary, and he wasn’t able to do that unfortunately.

Matthias Laborda: 5.0

Laborda looked like a solid centre back option, but unfortunately that was not where he was played. Showing more guile in his tackles than the two actual centre backs, Laborda was not used effectively and as such his clearances only delayed the inevitable attacks down the centre.

Alessandro Schopf: 4.0

This was not the Austrian’s best match, as he struggled with his crosses, passes, and challenges. His mentality doesn’t look to be in the right place at the moment, and the potential he promised isn’t being fulfilled. His impact on the midfield was negligible and questions why Ahmed wasn’t played instead start to arise.

Andres Cubas: 5.0

Cubas had a rare off game and you could really tell. Without Gauld to push the midfield, the group was completely exposed, a rare occurrence this season. It says a lot about how weak the Whitecaps’ depth is in that position. The coverage on both of the goals was very poor, as Ferreira was able to get to the middle easily, something Cubas should have been all over.

Julian Gressel: 5.5

Gressel was the best midfielder of the day, but that was a hollow victory for him. He contributed to the Whitecaps pushing in the late stages, but not being able to build anything in the first half was less than ideal for the recent US international. Still, he did do a good job going forward and passing to the subs who came on, who picked up the slack that the starting lineup dropped.

Sergio Cordova: 4.0

Oh man. We are 1/3 of the season in and Cordova is yet to score a goal. He seems clumsy and stiff on the ball, providing very little attacking threat in comparison to what was expected. The Venezuelan had zero shots the entire game. Considering he is a DP these are unacceptable statistics so far, and makes the acquisition look very questionable at this point.

Pedro Vite: 6.5

The orchestrator of the lone shot in the first half, Vite had his goal served up on a silver platter as Dallas’ keeper passed the ball directly to the Ecuadorian. Outside of that, he looked like the most dangerous of the attacking trio, with his agility and passing on point, or at least better than the rest of the Whitecaps team.

Brian White: 5.0

It was an average display from the American striker. He wasn’t bad by any means, but he cannot create much on his own, especially when he is so isolated.

Luis Martins: 4.5

Can’t fault Martins for replacing Raposo, but he was pretty anonymous when all was said and done.

Simon Becher: 6.0

Becher, while not quite as clinical as his explosive start to his MLS career made him look, is often at the centre of the Whitecaps’ attacking threats. There’s an X factor to Becher’s play that allows him to constantly get the best of a defender’s positioning, even though the Whitecaps haven’t found out the ideal way to utilize him yet. Regardless, it was still a good performance from the young American.

Deiber Caicedo: 5.5

Caicedo looked lively when he came on. Replacing Veselinovic, it was too little too late for the Colombian as his positive attacking play did not amount to anything, but it’s good to see him back in the team.

Agree with the ratings? Sound off in the comments below!