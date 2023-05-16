Guess the Starting XI – Match 12 vs. FC Dallas

Welcome back, everyone.

Another quick turnaround for the Vancouver Whitecaps indicates more predictions for all of us to make! For everything you need to know about the match, be sure to check out our match preview here. Other than that, I will be back with updated standings prior to this weekend.

Best of luck!

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings