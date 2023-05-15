Report Card: Uncharacteristic Struggles in Portland

Saturday night in Portland, the Vancouver Whitecaps were bested by their Cascadia rivals by a final score of 3-1 at Providence Park. While Vancouver’s unbeaten streak in the league was bound to come to an end sooner rather than later, there were some uncharacteristic struggles in this match which really let the Whitecaps down. Overall, losing a match on the road against one of the toughest crowds in MLS is not that big of a deal, but the Whitecaps are still searching for some big road results to make up for dropped points at home early in the year.

Ok, on to the player ratings.

Yohei Takaoka (4.5) – Simply put, this was not a great match from the Whitecaps keeper. While not egregious errors, the first and third goals were opportunities for Takaoka to keep Vancouver in the match but he couldn’t make it happen on the night. I’m really surprised he played all three matches this week, especially with how busy the upcoming stretch is for this team.

Luis Martins (4.5) – The numbers on aerial and ground duels say that Martins had a good match, but the eye test tells a different story. Martins lacks aggressiveness in key moments defensively and does not do enough on the ball to justify him starting.

Ranko Veselinovic (5.5) – Overall the Serbian is a very solid defender, but every match there are moments where his positioning leaves something to be desired. He stepped forward very aggressively on the first Portland goal even when his back-line was already out of shape, and then at other moments he drops quite deep leaving acres of space for attackers.

Tristan Blackmon (6.0) – To me, Blackmon continues to be the Whitecaps’ best defender. He was a bit unlucky on the second Portland goal, but that play should have been cut out sooner.

Javain Brown (5.5) – I have to be honest, there’s not a lot that stood out from Javain in this match. It’s usually feast or famine with him, but this match was somewhere in the middle.

Andres Cubas (4.5) – A rare poor showing from the Paraguayan was a big blow that helped seal the Whitecaps fate in this match. A loose pass leads to the first Timbers goal and he was caught out with a deft spin move on Portland’s third goal. It goes to show how important Cubas’ performances are to this team’s success.

Julian Gressel (6.0) – Gressel continues to be a service machine, even when the target on the end of those crosses struggles to be in the right place at the right time.

Alessandro Schopf (5.0) – The Austrian did not look great on Saturday, and it was one of the rare days this season where the Whitecaps midfield looked a bit over matched. I think fitness continues to be a real issue for Schopf. It’s great to think about the idea of Schopf at the top of his game, but if he can’t stay healthy enough to reach that level, then that’s a problem for Vancouver.

Pedro Vite (5.0) – While Vite has some really bright moments in every match he plays, he can drift away at times where he does not get very involved in the play. This is more of a problem on the road in a hostile environment, where it’s a bit easier to get frozen out of the match. Overall, the Whitecaps need to continue to tinker in order to find the right front three.

Ryan Gauld (6.0) – The Scot is looking more and more like himself recently and I think that playing a little more advanced has made him a more dangerous player – it’s better when he is a threat to both shoot and pass, rather than just the latter.

Sergio Cordova (4.5) – At this juncture, Cordova is well on his way to being one of the most frustrating Whitecaps players in recent memory. His dribbling and cross which led to a wide-open Pedro Vite header is not something you expect from a 6’2″ striker. At the same time though, a striker of his stature should have a much easier time getting on the end of crosses from a couple of the best play-makers in the league. It really does look like Cordova has the physical tools, but right now his feel for the game and football IQ is nowhere near where it needs to be.

Alright, those were my thoughts on the match, the Whitecaps are back in action Wednesday night in Dallas.

(Image Credit: Vancouver Whitecap FC)

