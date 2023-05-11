Guess the Starting XI – Match 11 vs. Portland

Welcome back, everyone.

After midweek success in the Canadian Championship, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back in action again this weekend as they head south down the I-5 to face the Portland Timbers. The Timbers are coming off a midweek cup match of their own, having been eliminated from the US Open Cup by MLS rivals Real Salt Lake by a score of 4-3. In league play, Portland sits two spots behind Vancouver in the West with an additional game played. After a really poor start to the season, the Timbers have steadied a bit in recent weeks, with a 2-1 win over St. Louis and a 1-1 draw with Austin as their latest league results.

In terms of the Whitecaps, the mix of starters and role players which took the field in Toronto on Wednesday should leave options wide open for this weekend. Those who did not feature, or were not on the bench against York, I would imagine will have a definite roll to play this weekend. Andres Cubas and Alessandro Schopf appear likely to return to the starting XI, although striker is a real question, as Brian White was out midweek with a knock and Sergio Cordova was not in the 18 either. With Thomas Hasal not starting midweek, I also wonder if there’s any chance he gets an MLS start sooner than later.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings