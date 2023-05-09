Guess the Starting XI – Canadian Championship vs. York United

Welcome back, everyone.

I hope you had a good weekend and are ready for some midweek Canadian Championship action.

We just dropped a match preview that should have most of what you need to get set for this match. Obviously, we should expect the four Canadians who have seen the most minutes this year to feature (Hasal, Raposo, Teibert, Ahmed). Beyond that, we could possibly see an appearance from the likes of Karifa Yao or someone from the Next Pro roster, but I do think that would be a bit more surprising. In terms of the rest of the lineup, I’m honestly not sure, it’s Vanni Sartini, so expect the unexpected.

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings

(Image Credit: CPL)