Report Card: Unbeaten streak or scoring struggles? Why not both!

Saturday night at BC Place, the Vancouver Whitecaps secured their second consecutive 0-0 draw in MLS play against the Colorado Rapids. While Vancouver has not lost in league play since the 4th of March, they also have only scored one goal since the 1st of April, where they took advantage of a ten-men CF Montreal side. Overall for Vancouver, that fixture against Montreal is the only MLS match this season where the Whitecaps have scored more than once.

What does all of this mean, you might be asking. Well, Vancouver has appeared to solve their early season defensive issues, which is good news. On the other hand though, finding the right combination of attacking players to finish off their solid chance creation has remained challenging, and perhaps even regressed to some extent. Not so good. I was hoping that the bye week would have provided Vanni Sartini time to dial in theses areas, but it looked like more of the same in attack for Vancouver in this match.

Alright, with some general comments out of the way, we move to player grades:

Yohei Takaoka (7.5): It’s tremendous that the Whitecaps have a keeper they just don’t have to worry about at the back, especially against teams that don’t overload the box with crosses. Takaoka made a couple timely saves, including the penalty stop, which if we’re being fair was a pretty poor attempt from Rubio.

Luis Martins (6.0): Sartini’s obsession with the Portuguese fullback is odd. In a match where the Whitecaps knew they would be free to send their fullbacks forward, Martins does not offer enough athleticism at this stage to put opponents under threat. While he does show flashes of technique (even though he was 0/4 on crosses in this match), the Whitecaps have enough crossers of the ball already in their lineup. What they need is more players who create space.

Ranko Veselinvoic (6.5): There were a couple scruffy moments from Ranko and Brown early on, but after that, the Serbian CB settled into a rhythm and was pretty solid. It’s nice to see Ranko becoming a bit more active in attack and on set pieces as well.

Tristan Blackmon (7.5): The American had two crucial defensive interventions in the first half: A block to stop a dangerous second-chance shot, and a last ditch sliding tackle to break up a dangerous Rapids counter-attack. Overall, Blackmon has been the Whitecaps’ best defender this season and that continued on Saturday.

Javain Brown (5.5): As is typical with the Jamaican, he has good matches and bad matches. In those bad matches, it’s usually a good idea to sub him off early. It was clear early on Javain was having an off-night, and you could see that Robin Fraser was targeting him specifically in the second half when Jonathan Lewis came off the bench. Ultimately, Sartini’s lack of identification and response led to the penalty. Similar to my comment with Martins, it would be good to see Javain threaten more players 1v1 as opposed to always looking for an early cross. Unlike Martins, Brown (hypothetically) has the physical tools to do this effectively.

Andres Cubas (6.5): A pretty standard Cubas showing, not much to add really. According to my stats, he did lose all 4 of his ground duels, which seems like a bit of an anomaly.

Julian Gressel (7.0): The early season MVP continues to be really effective and recorded 5 key passes in this match. If the Whitecaps can find a way to have White a bit less isolated up front, his assist total could really grow.

Ali Ahmed (7.0): I thought Ahmed put in a very veteran-like showing in the midfield on Saturday. While there weren’t as many surging runs forward as normal, he won a ton of 50/50’s in the middle of the park and made a lot of shrewd passes. It looks like he’s developing as a midfielder right in front of us.

Ryan Gauld (6.0): It feels like Gauld just can’t catch a break at the moment. He remains active with his passes and crossing (6 key passes vs. Colorado), but his ability to get on the end of chances, or find his own shots, has largely vanished. He also committed a crucial turnover in the midfield which led to the Rapids’ penalty opportunity. While it’s not all doom and gloom, the Whitecaps need more from Gauld if they want to push for a top four spot in the West.

Pedro Vite (6.0): With ball dominant players like Gauld and Gressel on the pitch, it looks like Pedro Vite’s wandering style does not fit the Whitecaps quite as well as it did last season. Overall, I think the Whitecaps should have a longer look at two strikers as opposed to dual no. 10s. If not, the Whitecaps will have to build up more around the box with the ball on the floor as opposed to aerial balls in order to get the most out of Vite.

Brian White (6.0): I thought that the striker put in an absolute shift given the fact that he was most often bracketed by two Colorado CBs. William Yarbrough did what he could to ruin White’s day with a couple of really good stops, and overall, the Whitecaps had to know that this was a pretty stout back three, especially on crosses. I think the failure to score in this match falls more to tactics than it did White’s efforts.

Vanni Sartini (5.5): Questions should be asked of Vancouver’s attacking approach in this one, as they focused most of their efforts (39 attempts in total) on the one thing Colorado defends the most effectively, crosses. Even if this is the area where Vancouver has been most effective in attack this season, it would have been nice to see more explicit adjustments from the manager. As already mentioned, leaving Brown on the pitch was a bit of a head-scratcher, and while introducing Simon Becher was a good idea, it was curious for Sartini to remove Ahmed, one of the few players who had the legs to really stretch Colorado vertically. All in all, Sartini has done a good job dialing in this team defensively, but he needs to find a way to get more out of Gauld, Vite and whoever else might play up front going forward.

Ok, those are my thoughts. Let me know how you viewed the match, and the performances, in the comments below!

(Image Credit: Vancouver Whitecaps)