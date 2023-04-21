The Third Sub Episode 163: TSS Rovers pick up magical Can Champ upset, 2023 CPL season begins, and ‘Caps hit bye week

In Episode 163 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things MLS, CPL and Canadian Championship after a busy week of action on all fronts.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, Canadian Premier League and Canadian Championship after a loaded week of local soccer action.

To begin, they dive into the latest out from the ‘Caps, who drew Austin 0-0 on the road. They look at what stood out from that game, as Vancouver continued to pick up points in MLS play, setting themselves up nicely for a bye week this upcoming weekend.

After that, they look at the other BC-based professional soccer teams that also played that same day, as the CPL kicked off this past weekend, with a first-ever CPL BC darby between Pacific FC and Vancouver FC on Saturday sitting as one of the league’s big opening matches, one that Pacific eventually won 1-0.

From a confident result for Pacific, to encouraging signs for Vancouver, they reflect on that opening match, and what it means for the rest of the pair’s CPL seasons.

Then, to wrap things up, they dive into the Canadian Championship, and more specifically, one game in the preliminary round – the matchup between the TSS Rovers and Valour FC.

There, an upset for the ages was on the cards, as the Rovers became the first-ever semi-professional team to beat a professional side in a Canadian Championship tie, beating Valour 3-1 at Swangard Stadium.

They look back at what this result means for the Rovers, soccer in BC and the Canadian Championship at large, before diving into how the win happened, as well as what stood out from the night.

Lastly, they take a quick look ahead at what’s next in the Canadian Championship for those who remained, previewing what should be a fun rest of the tournament.

