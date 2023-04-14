Guess the Starting XI – Match 8 at Austin FC

Welcome back, everyone.

The Vancouver Whitecaps will round out a busy stretch of fixtures this weekend with a trip to Texas facing Austin FC. After riding a high last season, Austin has come down to earth this year, looking more like the outfit many expected them to be early in their MLS journey. Nonetheless, the Green and Black have some dangerous players who could pose a threat to a Vancouver defense which has been unpredictable so far in 2023.

In terms of squad news, Andres Cubas was back to full training on Thursday so I would say he is available for selection this weekend. Meanwhile, Alessandro Schopf and Sergio Cordova remain out. With the bye week upcoming, there shouldn’t be anything holding this team back on Saturday.

Ok, on to rules and standings as always:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings