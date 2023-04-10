Guess the Starting XI – CCL vs. LAFC (2nd Leg)

Welcome back, everyone.
It’s another quick turnaround as the Vancouver Whitecaps finish off their CCL quarter final match-up in LA this Tuesday against LAFC.
For all the specifics about the match-up, be sure to check out our match preview.
In terms of predictions, we had two perfect lineups against the Timbers, so congrats to those folks.
Ok, on to rules and standings:
- Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.
- You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.
- You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.
- All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!
- At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings