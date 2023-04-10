Guess the Starting XI – CCL vs. LAFC (2nd Leg)

Welcome back, everyone.

It’s another quick turnaround as the Vancouver Whitecaps finish off their CCL quarter final match-up in LA this Tuesday against LAFC.

For all the specifics about the match-up, be sure to check out our match preview.

In terms of predictions, we had two perfect lineups against the Timbers, so congrats to those folks.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings