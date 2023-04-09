Post Match: Whitecaps Kings of Cascadia (So Far)

Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers came to town on Saturday looking to pick the bones of a dejected Vancouver Whitecaps, who were coming off of a humiliating loss to LAFC in the CCL.

Expectations were low coming into the game, with Sartini’s magic running short after the whiplash of winning 5-0 to losing 3-0 soon after. While Portland has had a poorer start to their season, the Whitecaps’ history of being unable to take care of opponents of an equal or lower caliber did not have me feeling optimistic.

Thankfully for the Whitecaps, they were able to bump the trend. Gio Savarese’s team did not look up to the challenge on Saturday, as the Whitecaps immediately took to attacking Portland’s net. Crosses flew and Laborda looked dangerous on headers as the Whitecaps took the majority of opportunities offered to them in the first half. Portland’s defense remained strong though, and the Whitecaps were met with interceptions to many seeming clear-cut chances.

No Whitecap felt this more than Ranko Veselinovic today, as the Serbian centre back had two goals called back. One for a rightful offside call and another off of a dubious push in the box that made sure that the score remained 0-0 late into the game. You could sense the Whitecaps’ frustration as their attempts to build something positive continued to be quashed by Portland. Not to mention, early on Cubas had to be subbed off for Sebastian Berhalter, with the former looking to have suffered an injury on his shoulder. Luckily, the young American relished playing in his natural defensive position and the Whitecaps didn’t miss a beat.

A lot of players took their opportunities, the most notable of which being Ali Ahmed, Laborda, and Julian Gressel alongside Berhalter. The midfield was clicking, and the defense was able to provide support through passing lanes and occasionally joining the attack. Much lauded Simon Becher didn’t get too many opportunities during this game, and failed to have an impact of any sort. His replacement in the form of Brian White finally broke the deadlock as a cross to the American from Julian Gressel led to an almost goalline tap in. The ref looked to threaten another goal annulment due to a previous play but it stood and the Whitecaps went ahead to finish the game.

A quick analysis of the game shows a Whitecaps team that both played well and got lucky. While yes, there was a synergy and control of the game that was admirable, the same problems of not having a proper goalscorer plagued them. They insisted on a lot of aerial balls as well, with rather little success. The Whitecaps’ attacking focused players mostly don’t fit the archetype of players who are strong in the air so it was frustrating to see them continue to attempt it even when it clearly wasn’t working. Nevertheless, their resilience is to be commended and a victory is a victory. It’s difficult to say what can be taken away from these performances, so we’ll have to cautiously monitor where this team goes from here.