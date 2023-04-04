Guess the Starting XI – CCL vs. LAFC

Welcome back, everyone.

After a blowout win at home this past weekend, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back in action in the CONCACAF Champions League this Wednesday night at BC Place against LAFC.

Given the nature of the victory over CF Montreal, the roster should be in pretty good shape for a quick turnaround. Ideally, the Whitecaps will have the services of Alessandro Schopf and Ryan Gauld once more at their disposal, and we might also see some rotation at fullback and in the attacking three. I will keep you updated when there is news on the injury front.

In terms of this weekend's predictions, most of you had the Whitecaps for a home win, but the surprise start of Ali Ahmed stumped everyone. Will Vanni have more surprises up his sleeve midweek? We shall see.

In terms of this weekend’s predictions, most of you had the Whitecaps for a home win, but the surprise start of Ali Ahmed stumped everyone. Will Vanni have more surprises up his sleeve midweek? We shall see.

Ok, on to rules and standings:

Predictions will be ‘valid’ if posted HERE (or more accurately, whichever is the correct match thread) before the lineup is officially announced, usually about an hour before kickoff.

You receive 1 point for every player you correctly guess to be in the Starting XI. You receive 4 bonus points for correctly predicting all 11 starters.

You get 5 points for correctly guessing Win/Lose/Draw, this doubles to 10 if you also predict the right score-line along with the result.

All this means, if you correctly predict the Starting XI, Final Score, and Winner, you can earn 25 points!

At the end of each half, the contestant’s lowest two scores of that period will be deducted from the cumulative standings.

