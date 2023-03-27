The Third Sub is a collaborative project joining three brands which all had the same goal, to provide thoughtful and insightful coverage of Canadian Soccer with a distinct focus on West Coast stories, teams and voices.

The Third Sub Network now comprises what was formerly Between the Sticks, SB Nation’s Eighty Six Forever, as well as The Third Sub Podcast. By bringing these three brands together, we hope to provide an improved user experience for those who have enjoyed these brands in the past, as well as those who are just getting familiar with the West Coast soccer scene, or looking for a new source of news, opinions, and analysis.

More information coming soon.