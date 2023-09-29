Third Sub Episode 180: Familiar issues crop up for ‘Caps as marathon road trip comes to an end

In Episode 180 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week for the Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as some CPL chatter.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian Premier League.

To begin, they take a look at the Whitecaps, who finished off a marathon seven-game road trip this past week, falling 2-1 to Real Salt Lake on the weekend before drawing the Colorado Rapids 2-2 in midweek.

First, they look at what went wrong for the ‘Caps against RSL, as some untimely errors and sloppy defending undid them in the end, making for a frustrating evening after a solid start.

Then, they take a look at the Colorado game, one where Vancouver started and finished strong, but had a lapse of concentration to forget in the middle, leaving them to draw one they’ll feel they could’ve won.

From there, however, that leads to an important big-picture discussion – is Vancouver as bad as the eye test suggests on set pieces, and could that be the source of a lot of long-term problems? Alex and Sam discuss in-depth, thanks to the discovery of some important statistics.

Finally, to cap off the ‘Caps chatter, they take a look at the team’s next game, a much-awaited home game against DC United, in which Vancouver will look to return to winning ways back on familiar territory.

Lastly, they take a look at the most recent results out of the BC Canadian Premier League teams, as Pacific has continued to battle inconsistency, while Vancouver has heated up despite playoff elimination, which should set up an intriguing final Salish Sea Derby of 2023 this weekend on Vancouver Island.

Photo Credit: Colorado Rapids

