Third Sub Episode 160: New changes at the Third Sub, Overheul leaves VWFC and ‘Caps MLS struggles continue

In Episode 160 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the latest news surrounding the Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as some new changes over at the Third Sub!

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about some news at the Third Sub, as well as all things Vancouver Whitecaps.

To begin, they look at the big news at the Third Sub, which is no longer just a podcast, thanks to the launch of thethirdsub.ca, a new venture between 86Forever and Between The Sticks. Here, Alex and Sam share some key details on this change, before looking forward to what it means for local soccer coverage in BC.

After that, they shift to some key news out of the Whitecaps, who recently lost their head of recruitment, Nikos Overheul, as he and the team parted ways last week. They dive into what that means given Overheul’s track record with the ‘Caps, as well as what it reflects on the team’s future.

Then, they take a look back at the most recent ‘Caps game, a clash with Minnesota United on the road, where the ‘Caps snatched a late 1-1 draw, their third such consecutive result in MLS play. There, some key issues remained, much to the frustration of many, continuing a tough start to their 2023 season.

Lastly, they take a look ahead to the next ‘Caps game, a home battle with CF Montréal, one that looms large as the ‘Caps both chase their first win of the MLS season, as well as get set for their crucial CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final versus LAFC.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

